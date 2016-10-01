Army Chief likely to visit J&K today

October 01, 2016 03:11 IST

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh is expected to visit Army’s Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to review the security situation post the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

General Singh is expected to arrive at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur on Saturday morning and leave in late afternoon, defence sources said.

He is expected to review security and border situation in the state as also along border line after the surgical strikes, which will also come up in the discussion.

Meanwhile, amid tension prevailing in areas along the Indo-Pak border after the surgical strikes, nearly 10,000 villagers living along the International Border and the Line of Control have migrated to safer areas in Jammu district.

The authorities had on Thursday asked border residents to move to safer places in the wake of surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Nearly 10,000 people have migrated from border villages to safer areas today,” Jammu Deputy Commissioner Simrandeep Singh said on Friday night.

Of them, 600 have shifted to camps set up by the government, he said.

All the people living within 6 to 7 km of the border have been asked to move to safer areas and schools within 10 km of the border have been closed till further notice.

These directions have been passed to people living along IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch, officials said.

Most of them have shifted to the houses of their relatives in safer places, a police officer said.

The hospitals in the border belt have been put on alert.

Army has evacuated some people living in border areas in Noushera belt of Rajouri anticipation of a possible retaliation by Pakistani troops, officials said.