In post-midnight hearing, SC refuses to stay Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

May 17, 2018 05:44 IST

IMAGE: Union ministers and BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar and JP Nadda greet Karnataka unit chief of the party B S Yeddyurappa, after he was elected leader of the BJP legislature party, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night said it was not in favour of deferring Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka chief minister, even as the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular continued their past-midnight legal push to stall the government formation in the state.

However, the SC said the swearing-in and government formation would be subject to outcome of petition before it.

"As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case," a three-judge bench, comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, said in a rare past-midnight hearing that was continuing till the wee hours of Thursday.

Before the bench was to dictate the order, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi pleaded the bench not to dictate the final order and sought to argue the matter further.

Continuing with his submission, he said the swearing-in could be extended from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on Thursday and the BJP should be asked to produce the letter of support from majority of MLAs submitted to the governor for forming the government.

The bench was of the view that since Yeddyurappa has not made his appearance through an advocate before it, a notice has to be issued to him.

Notices were issued to the Centre and Karnataka.

However, Singhvi said Yeddyurappa has been heard in proxy through two BJP MLAs for whom Mukul Rohatgi has appeared in the case, hearing for which began at 2.11 am and was still on.

The court will continue hearing the case on Friday at 10.30 am.

Earlier, Justice S A Bobde said, "We do not know what kind of majority B S Yeddyurappa has claimed. Unless we see that letter of support, we cannot speculate."

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, representing the BJP, said, "The matter shouldn't be heard in the night. Heavens won't fall if someone is sworn in. Last time SC heard in night, the case related to hanging of Yakub Memon."

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, was of the view that the petition should not have been filed.

"This petition should not have been filed. The Congress and JD-S should have waited for the floor test to be conducted," he said.

Rohatgi requested the court to dismiss the petition.

"Please dismiss this petition. They want an injunction to stop discharging function of one of the highest constitutional functionary. Larger questions is that can it be stalled?

"The governor's job to invite to oath. The President and Governor are not answerable to any court. The court should not stop a constitutional functionary in functioning of his official duties," Rohatgi said.

Arguing earlier, Singhvi sought quashing of the governor's invitation to the BJP, terming it 'unconstitutional'.

He also raised questions at the time provided by the governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

"It's unheard that a party is given 15 days time to prove its majority from 104 to the magical number (112). Giving permission to form the government to someone who is having 104 seats as compared to the other group that is having 116, is adding insult to injury," he said.

"The BJP has just 104 MLAs in support and the governor has invited B S Yeddyurappa to form the government. It is completely unconstitutional. Yesterday (Tuesday), the Congress legislature party passed a resolution supporting JD-S. H D Kumaraswamy submitted 37 MLAs' signatures to the Governor, supporting the Congress," Singhvi said.

"The court may pass an order declaring order of governor inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government as unconstitutional and quash the same, or, pass direction to the governor to invite alliance of Congress and JD-S which has support of more than 112 MLAs to form the government," he said.

With ANI inputs.