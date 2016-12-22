In non-election year, political donations down 84%

December 22, 2016 06:52 IST

Despite an Election Commission notification, disallowing tax benefits on cash donations to political parties, the cash contribution increased from 0.14% in FY15 to 1.42% in FY16.

Saahil Makkar reports.

In 2015-2016, political parties received 84% less in donations compared with 2014-2015.

The Nationalist Congress Party declared the highest decrease (98%) in donations, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party maintained its record of the past 10 years by declaring that it doesn't receive funding above Rs 20,000 in donations.

According to the Election Commission guidelines, all political parties have to declare donations above Rs 20,000 to it in an affidavit.