rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » In non-election year, political donations down 84%

In non-election year, political donations down 84%

December 22, 2016 06:52 IST

Despite an Election Commission notification, disallowing tax benefits on cash donations to political parties, the cash contribution increased from 0.14% in FY15 to 1.42% in FY16.
Saahil Makkar reports.

MoneyIn 2015-2016, political parties received 84% less in donations compared with 2014-2015.

However, despite an Election Commission notification of August 29, 2014, disallowing tax benefits on cash donations to political parties, the cash contribution increased from 0.14% in FY15 to 1.42% in FY16.

The Nationalist Congress Party declared the highest decrease (98%) in donations, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party maintained its record of the past 10 years by declaring that it doesn't receive funding above Rs 20,000 in donations.

According to the Election Commission guidelines, all political parties have to declare donations above Rs 20,000 to it in an affidavit.

Contributions to political parties

Sahil Makkar
Source:
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly