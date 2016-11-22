In-laws kill woman for bringing scrapped notes in dowry

November 22, 2016 17:13 IST

She was allegedly beaten to death for refusing to get Rs 8,000 in new currency notes from her parents, reports M I Khan from Patna.

A woman was beaten to death by her in-laws, allegedly for refusing to exchange old banknotes worth Rs 8,000, which were part of a 'dowry instalment', with new banknotes from her parents.

Seema Devi was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Narayanpur village under the Bihta police station in Patna after she refused to exchange the old currency notes that she brought as as part of dowry from her parents' home.

'My sister's in-laws were mentally and physically harassing her for dowry after her marriage a few years ago. On November 16, she took Rs 8,000 from our parents in old notes as a part of the dowry. As soon as she handed it over to her in-laws, they asked her to exchange it with new notes. She refused to do that, following which, they beat her to death,' Seema's brother Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Chitnawa village under ther Maner police station in Patna, alleged in his complaint.

'We had given a hefty sum as dowry at the time of marriage, but her in-laws sought even more. They started torturing her. Later, as per an agreement, we had to give Rs 3 lakh to them in instalments,' Sudhir Kumar alleged in his complaint.

"On the basis of my complaint, the police has started an investigation," he said.

Neighbours of his sister's in-laws informed him about the incident.

"Soon after we were informed, we reached there. Her in-laws had left her body in the house and fled," Sudhir said.

Ravinder Ram, who is in charge of the Maner police station, said the police will take tnecessary action against the accused named in Sudhir Kumar's complaint.