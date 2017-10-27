'If you can't, will do it in a different way': US talks tough on Pak's terrorist havens

Last updated on: October 27, 2017 19:40 IST

The Trump administration has firmly told Pakistan that if it fails to take “decisive” actions against terror groups, it will “adjust” its tactics and strategies to achieve the objective in a “different way”.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has told Pakistan that it must take action against terrorist groups and dismantle their safe havens on its soil, a State Department spokesperson said, a day after Tillerson concluded his maiden trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

“We have communicated our expectations to Pakistan numerous times that they must take decisive action against terrorist groups based within their own borders,” the spokesperson said.

At a news conference in Geneva, his last stop on the current foreign travel, Tillerson said the US had “a very healthy exchange of information on terrorists, which is what

we really hope to achieve with Pakistan.”

Tillerson said the message to Pakistan was: “Here’s what we need for Pakistan to do. We’re asking you to do this; we’re not demanding anything. You’re a sovereign country. You’ll decide what you want to do, but understand this is what we think is necessary. And if you don’t want to do that, don’t feel you can do it, we’ll adjust our tactics and our strategies to achieve the same objective a different way.”