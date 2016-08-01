If Rajnath comes to Islamabad, will hold protest: Hafiz Saeed

August 01, 2016 10:46 IST

Accusing Rajnath Singh of being "responsible for the killings of innocent Kashmiris", Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed has warned of a countrywide protest in Pakistan by his outfit if the home minister arrives in Islamabad to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation ministerial conference.

"I want to ask the Pakistani government will it add insult to injury to the wounds of Kashmiris by welcoming Rajnath who is responsible for the killings of innocent Kashmiris," he said in a statement.

"It will be ironical as on the one hand the whole Pakistani nation is protesting against the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and on the other hand the Pakistani rulers will be garlanding Singh," said the statement issued on Monday.

The mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack said "if Singh comes to Islamabad on August 3, the JuD would hold countrywide protest to tell the world that the Pakistani rulers might have compulsions to receive Kashmiris' killers but the people of Pakistan are siding with oppressed Kashmiris".

He added that protest demonstrations will be held and rallies taken out in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Muzaffarabad and other cities of the country on August 3.

Saeed, who is carrying a $10 million US bounty on his head, warned the government that Singh's presence in Islamabad may create "unrest" among Kashmiris as well as Pakistanis in the face of scores of killings of Kashmiris "at the hands of Indian forces".

The people of Kashmir had refused to meet Singh during his Srinagar visit, he said adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government "must also refuse to receive the Bharatiya Janata Party leader on the excuse that it may hurt and incite feelings of Kashmiris and Pakistanis."

Meanwhile, Hizbul Mujahideen supreme commander Syed Salahuddin asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to immediately recall its ambassador from New Delhi and "suspend trade and diplomatic ties" with India in the wake of ongoing unrest in the Valley that have left 49 people dead following Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's killing.

The Pakistani government should not have invited Singh to the SAARC conference, he said.

"Ailing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should at least recall Pakistan's ambassador from New Delhi and suspend trade and diplomatic ties with India. The rulers should give up hypocrisy and the Pakistan government should either plead the case of Kashmiris or make friends with India," Salahuddin said while addressing the 'Azadi Kashmir March' on Sunday.

He said curfew had been clamped in Kashmir for the past 23 days and the Valley had turned into a 'volcano for India that could explode any time'.

"It would have been better if the Pakistani government had not the Indian home minister in SAARC conference as it would give a wrong message to the Kashmiris," he said.