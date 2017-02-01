How our netas reacted to the Budget

Last updated on: February 01, 2017 16:31 IST

Following the Budget being announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, leaders across the political spectrum provided their views.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at Parliament before presenting the Budget in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Thumbs-up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Budget as “futuristic” with an aim on fulfilling the “dreams” of every section, including the poor, the farmers and the under-privileged while focussing on job creation, transparency, urban rejuvenation and rural development.

“This is a Budget for the future -- for farmers, underprivileged, transparency, urban rejuvenation, rural development, enterprise,” Modi said.

Lauding Jaitley for presenting a “good” budget, he said it will speed up the development of the country, create new employment opportunities, double farmers’ income. It will bring a big change in the financial condition of the villages, Modi said.

It also attempts to raise middle class incomes without any increase in fiscal deficit.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said the Budget is aimed at all-round development with sops for the youth, women, farmers, the poor and middle class and that it will usher in a new era of progress.

He also called historic the announcement to restrict cash donation to Rs 2000 to a political party from one source, saying it will bring transparency and cleanliness in political funding and expressed hope that all parties will welcome it.

“It is a budget aimed at all-round development. On the one hand it is pro-village and pro-farmers and on the other it also provides new possibilities for youths willing to strike out on their own. It has given relief to middle class and will also help realise the dream of the poor and lower middle of owning a house,” he told reporters.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said this Budget will bring the Indian economy at the number one position.

“It is a revolutionary budget in the history of India. This budget will bring our economy at the number one position. A lot of innovative ideas are implemented on this budget, it is a revolutionary change and this budget will bring transparency in politics. I believe that this budget will end black money and corruption,” Gadkari said.

Thumbs down

Slamming the Budget, Rahul Gandhi said it lacked a clear vision and had nothing for farmers, youths and job creation.

“We were expecting fireworks, instead it was a damp squib.

“It is just ‘sher-o shayari’ in the budget. There is nothing for farmers and youth and nothing for job creation. There is no clear vision,” the Congress vice-president said.

Highlighting the need for employment creation, Rahul said, “The main issue facing India today is creation of jobs. How are you going to solve that problem? On that front there was nothing. No vision, no idea and for farmers absolutely there is nothing.”

“There was nothing in the budget for poor, unemployed and farmers. It is shameful. Farmers are suffering and there is a need for waiving their loans. There was nothing in the budget. These are fundamental issues.”

On Rail Budget, Rahul said, “Modi had promised the bullet train. Where is the bullet train now? Railways’ fundamental problem is safety.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Budget as “clueless and missionless” and said it had no roadmap for the country or the future, from a government “that has lost all the credibility”.

The Trinamool Congress supremo wanted to know the figures due to the move, saying taxpayers were still saddled with restrictions on withdrawals.

“A controversial #Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless. No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility,” she wrote on Twitter.