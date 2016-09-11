Hillary abruptly leaves 9/11 memorial after becoming 'overheated'

September 11, 2016 22:37 IST

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday left the 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York abruptly after feeling unwell.

IMAGE: US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton left ceremonies commemorating the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks feeling "overheated." Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

"During the ceremony she felt overheated and departed to go to her daughter's apartment" in the city's posh Flatiron neighbourhood, the Clinton campaign said adding that she is feeling "fine now."

Clinton, 68, and Republican rival Donald Trump separately had visited the memorial site, but they did not address the event.

In December 2013, the former secretary of state had to be rushed to New York's Presbyterian Hospital after a medical scare following a fainting spell and concussion.

Her campaign said Clinton is now at her daughter Chelsea's apartment in the city and is felling better.

Clinton and Trump had arrived separately at the 9/11 memorial in downtown Manhattan for the 15th anniversary commemoration of the 2001 terror attacks early Sunday morning.

Several posts began appearing on Twitter that Clinton had left the ceremony as the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks were being read out.

The pool of reporters that travels with Clinton were not allowed to follow her and were prevented from leaving the media area for a period of time.

Secret service agents helped Clinton get into her car. Fox News had first reported that Clinton had a "medical episode" that required her to leave the 9/11 commemoration ceremony early.

Fox News quoted sources who witnessed the event as saying that Clinton appeared to faint on her way into her van and had to be helped by her security. She was "clearly having some type of medical episode," the source told Fox News.

Clinton's stumbled off the curb, her "knees buckled" and she lost a shoe as she was helped into a van during her "unexpected early departure," a witness told Fox News.

A separate law enforcement source told Fox News that Clinton left the event because she wasn't feeling well.