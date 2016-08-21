5 killed, 2 injured after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Markhola

August 21, 2016 10:47 IST

At least five persons were killed and two others were left injured after a cloudburst triggered by heavy rain hit Pauri region of Uttarakhand on Monday.

All the deceased are said to be of one family.

The Uttarakhand Police and SDRF teams rushed to the spot to help in the rescue operations.

The incident took place at Markhola area in Garhwal division when the family's house was razed to the ground by huge boulders that rolled down the hill following the cloudburst.

The house was inhabited by 75-year-old Dipak Singh and the families of his two sons, Pauri District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Bhatt told media, adding that further details were awaited.

Two people were also left injured in the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Pauri-Srinagar highway was also blocked due to the cloudburst, officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway after a cloudburst hits Markhola area in Garhwal division. Photograph: ANI/Twitter