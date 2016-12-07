Guwahati-bound Capital Express derails; 2 killed, 10 injured

Last updated on: December 07, 2016 17:10 IST

Two persons were killed and six others injured when two coaches and engine of the Guwahati-bound Capital Express derailed in north Bengal, with initial investigations suggesting that the driver overshot the signal.

An inquiry has been ordered into the derailment and three railway employees, including the driver, have been suspended in connection with the mishap.

The train travelling from Bihar's Rajendra Nagar Terminal derailed at around 9 PM last night near Shamuktala Road station, about 32 km from Alipurduar Railway Division headquarters, North East Frontier officials said.

Initial reports had said that 10 persons were injured.

Two bodies were found from the coaches and they appeared to be those of monks going by their clothes and footwear, NF Railway CPRO Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

Though prima facie cause of the accident was overshooting of signal by the driver of the train, a thorough inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against the guilty, said a senior railway ministry official.

Divisional Railway Manager, Alipurduar, Sanjiv Kishore said three persons -- the driver, assistant driver and guard of the train have been suspended.

He said work is on to remove the derailed coaches from the track.

Rail traffic, which had been stopped in both up and down lines in a diverted route, is being gradually restored, he added.

About 150 of the stranded passengers were taken back to Alipurduar Junction by Kamakhya–Alipurduar Inter City Express. The unaffected portion of the train was detached. The train will resume journey once the relief operation is completed, he said.

The Accident Relief Train reached the site of the accident at 10 pm with railway doctors and relief materials and started rescue operations.

Photograph: ANI