Gujarat: EVM glitches reported at several places during first phase voting

December 09, 2017 14:11 IST

With the reports of multiple faulty electronic voting machines hitting the headlines in the very first hour of voting for the Gujarat elections, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday requested quick action.

'There are reports of EVM malfunctioning in several polling stations. Request the Election Commission (EC) to take necessary action immediately (sic),' Patel tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the poll panel received several complaints about the EVM malfunctioning in Kosamba region of Valsad district.

According to media reports, an EVM was also tampered with in Rajkot East constituency, a complaint to the EC said.

A malfunctioning EVM was replaced in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth in Surat's Varaccha.

"We have replaced two machines and one VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail), you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay and voting has started," said Vipul Goti, master trainer, Election Commission in Surat's Varaccha.

Bhavnagar District Collector Harshad Patel said, "There is no issue, at few places where machines had problems that has been resolved, machines have been replaced wherever required. Polling is going on peacefully."

Taking a dig at the Congress, Union minister Jitendra Singh said, "The Congress party has made it a practice to say EVM malfunctioned every time when they face defeat. Therefore, they are preparing ground before Dec 18 to blame their defeat on EVM."

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters after casting his vote in Bharuch's Ankleshwar, Ahmed Patel said, "Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately,."

He slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "People from all social groups have gathered to vote because in three years, the BJP government has not done anything at the Centre, nor have they done anything in Gujarat in the last 22 years."

"They did not fulfil any of the promises made in their manifestos of previous elections," Patel added.

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with his wife Anjali Rupani shows their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote during the first phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Rajkot on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo