Rajasthan minister reviews situation after 500 cows starve to death

August 06, 2016 16:01 IST

Facing flak over death of cows at a state-run shelter due to alleged negligence, Rajasthan government on Saturday swung into action with its minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat inspecting the Hingonia Cow centre.

The Congress on Friday alleged that 100 cows have died due to "mismanagement and lack of facilities" at the gaushala while VHP claimed more than 500 cows died due to the "inhuman behaviour" of Raje government towards them.

The minister flanked by officials of municipal corporation reviewed the condition and said that he will apprise the chief minister of the situation.

He directed the centre to take prompt action to clear mud from there and provide better living conditions.

Congress as well as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan for the "poor" condition of cow shelters in the state and demanded a rescue campaign for sick cows.

However, the state government claimed that the cows were already sick and no death occurred due to carelessness of the cow shelter. 

