Girl starves to death as family denied ration for no Aadhaar

Last updated on: October 17, 2017 17:12 IST

An 11-year-old girl died of starvation in Jharkhand's Simdega District recently, allegedly because her family was denied ration under public distribution system as their ration card was not linked to the Aadhaar.

The girl died on September 28 after her mother was unable to feed her. The family was struck off from government welfare rolls for not linking their ration card with Aadhaar card.

"I went to get rice, but I was told that no ration will be given to me. My daughter died saying 'bhaat bhaat' (rice rice)," said the girl's mother, Koyli Devi, said.

Jharkhand Food and Supply Minister Saryu Rai, however, said, "I have clearly instructed, along with the copy of Supreme Court's order, that those who do not have the Aadhaar card, they will also get rations. Those who do not have the Aadhaar card, they will be given food supplies after identification."

"If the card has been struck off and someone has died due to it, then authorities must take action against this," he added.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das said strict actions will be taken against those found guilty.

'The deputy commissioner will send report in 24 hours. Will take stern action against those found guilty,' Das said in a tweet.

Expressing sympathy towards the family, Das further said, 'Distressed by the death of the child. Have asked deputy commissioner to immediately meet the victim family and help them.'

'All the officers must assure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place in my Jharkhand,' he added.

Due to the increasing number of fraud cases, the Centre, for security reasons, has asked every individual to link their Aadhaar card with the ration card, LPG, PAN card or any other.

The state of Jharkhand is regarded as being among the poorest in India.

It is being alleged that millions of people in the state have been struck off the ration card rolls because they are not Aadhaar linked.

