Fresh combing operations at Nagrota, 2 complexes cleared

December 01, 2016 15:36 IST

Two main complexes at the army unit in Nagrota, which witnessed a fierce gunbattle and hostage-like situation, have been cleared by the army as the combing operation continued for the second day on Thursday at the camp targeted by terrorists.

“Combing and sanitisation operation have resumed today to clear the entire area of the unit. It will take some more time. No one has been allowed inside so far”, a senior army officer said.

The officer said two main building complexes where the gun-battle and hostage-like situation took place have been cleared and they are totally free from blinds (unexploded shells).

Most of the blinds blast on the spot and the area is being cleared inch by inch so it will take some time before the unit area is opened for normal operation and activity, he said.

“Operation is on to see whether there is presence of any other militant in the area. We cannot take chances”, he said.

“Blinds were destroyed today at the site of the deadly terror attack on an army base in Nagrota by a bomb disposal team during combing operations that are still underway,” a defence spokesman said.

Huge number of blinds of various types have been found in and around the two complexes and other areas of the unit, which were left behind by slain terrorists.

The army launched combing, search and sanitisation operation using sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squads with technical teams armed with equipment after conclusion of the day-long gun-battle between troops and three heavily armed militants, who stormed at 166 artillery unit of army at Nagrota on Tuesday.

Jammu was rocked by two terror attacks in which seven army personnel, including two major-rank officers, were killed and eight other security-men, including a Border Security Force Deputy Inspector General, were injured, before six heavily-armed terrorists were eliminated in separate fierce encounters.