For BJP, public memory may be short but not Twitter's

May 02, 2017 14:05 IST

After the unfortunate killing and beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan's Border Action Team on Monday, many old tweets by various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including its then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, have been re-posted by users, to highlight the difference between what they had said in the days of the UPA government in a similar situation, and what is happening now.

For instance, a tweet by BJP leader Giriraj Singh in the aftermath of Pakistan attacking Indian soldiers in 2013, 'Had Modi been the PM, Indian forces would've reached Lahore by now', was re-tweeted many times after Monday's attack.

We bring you some of the old tweets by BJP leaders: