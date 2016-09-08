rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Fire breaks at Express Towers in Mumbai; no injuries

Fire breaks at Express Towers in Mumbai; no injuries

September 08, 2016 20:16 IST

Fire broke out on Thursday in the Express Towers located on Marine Drive in south Mumbai, a fire official said.

No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze occurred on 20th floor of the 25-storey building.

Four fire engines and two water tankers were pressed into service which quickly doused the flames, he said.

The people stuck in the building were evacuated to safety, the official said. 

IMAGE: Fire engines and water tankers were pressed into service which quickly doused the flames. Photograph: Arun Patil

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Express Towers, Arun Patil, IMAGE, Mumbai
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly