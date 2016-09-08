Fire breaks at Express Towers in Mumbai; no injuries

September 08, 2016 20:16 IST

Fire broke out on Thursday in the Express Towers located on Marine Drive in south Mumbai, a fire official said.

No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze occurred on 20th floor of the 25-storey building.

Four fire engines and two water tankers were pressed into service which quickly doused the flames, he said.

The people stuck in the building were evacuated to safety, the official said.

IMAGE: Fire engines and water tankers were pressed into service which quickly doused the flames. Photograph: Arun Patil