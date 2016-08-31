FBI has recovered Clinton's Benghazi emails: State Department

August 31, 2016 04:18 IST

United States Department State said on Tuesday that about 30 emails involving the 2012 attack on the country’s compounds in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of emails recovered during the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s recently closed investigation into Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server.

US District Court Judge Amit P Mehta was told by government lawyers that a few of 30 newly recovered emails were not included in the 55,000 pages previously provided by Clinton to the State Department.

The FBI said it would need a month’s time to review the emails and redact potentially classified information before they are released.

The hearing was held in one of several lawsuits filed by the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, which has sued over access to government records involving the Democratic presidential nominee.

The State Department has said that the FBI provided it with about 14,900 emails purported not to have been among those previously released. Clinton previously had said she withheld and deleted only personal emails not related to her duties as secretary of state.

A law enforcement official was quoted as saying by the agencies that the FBI is expected to release documents soon related to its investigation, which focused on whether Clinton and her aides mishandled government secrets.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said documents in the case would be made public as the FBI responds to Freedom of Information Act requests.

It wasn't immediately clear when the documents would be released or exactly what they would include.