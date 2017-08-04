Engaging with China diplomatically to find a solution: India on Doklam standoff

August 04, 2017 23:40 IST

Amid high-pitched Chinese rhetoric, India said on Friday it continues to engage with China diplomatically and has been in close coordination with Bhutan in finding a mutually-acceptable solution to the Doklam standoff but did not give details of such interactions.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay, however, refused to comment whether there was reduction of Indian troops at the tri-junction between India-China-Bhutan, saying, "These are operational matters, whether on our side or on the other side".

He was asked to respond to China's claim of India reducing its troops from 400 to 40 in Doklam.

Asserting that diplomatic engagement was the only way to resolve the faceoff between the Chinese and Indian troops at the tri-junction, Baglay referred to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that war was not an option to settle differences.

Emphasising that India's objective is to achieve peace and tranquillity through diplomacy, he said New Delhi continues to engage with China through diplomatic channels to find a mutually acceptable solution and also was in continuous and close coordination with Bhutan on the Doklam issue.

However, he did not give details of such interactions.

Baglay's remarks came in the backdrop a report by the state-run Xinhua news agency, quoting Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson of the Chinese defence ministry, as saying that "since the incident occurred, China has shown utmost goodwill and sought to communicate with India through diplomatic channels to resolve the incident. Chinese armed forces have also shown a high level of restraint with an eye to the general bilateral relations and the regional peace and stability."

Referring to India's June 30 statement on the issue, he said it was put out after "careful deliberations". It has lot of facts and all India's position in the statement, he said, "We have put our side on the table fairly and squarely."

However, he did not confirm or deny Chinese contention that India was given prior notice over the construction of the road in Doklam near the Sikkim sector, saying, it will not be correct to give details of all diplomatic interactions.