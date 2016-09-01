Egyptian President Al-Sisi arrives in India on 3-day visit

September 01, 2016 22:54 IST

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with an aim to step up engagement in areas of security, counter-terrorism and trade.

Later in the evening, Sisi is expected to meet US Secretary of State John Kerry who has extended his stay in New Delhi.

Kerry, whose official engagement ended here yesterday and was scheduled to return to Washington, is likely to leave for Hangzhou in China for the G-20 summit beginning Sunday.

Sisi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, top officials and business leaders.

He will hold wide-ranging talks with Modi tomorrow and both sides are set to sign a number of MoUs thereafter.

India and Egypt have a strong economic relationship. India is the sixth largest trading partner of Egypt -- the second largest export destination. India's imports from Egypt were worth USD 1.74 billion during 2014-15.

Indian businessmen have invested nearly USD 3 billion in about 50 companies in Egypt and have given employment opportunities to around 35,000 Egyptians.

IMAGE: Sisi is expected to meet US Secretary of State John Kerry who has extended his stay in New Delhi. Photograph: Vikas warup/Twitter