Eggs hurled at actor Ramya's car over 'Pak is not hell' remark

August 25, 2016 20:27 IST

Eggs were hurled at actress-turned-politician Ramya's car on Thursday during a protest by Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing Mangaluru against her 'Pakistan is not hell' remark, for which she is also facing a complaint in a court on sedition and other charges.

Black flags were shown to the former MP as she came out of the airport by the BJP Yuva Morcha activists who shouted "down down Ramya" and "Ramya go back" slogans.

After this, while on her way to the city, some eggs were thrown at her car from a distance, police said.

Police personnel who were present at the spot in good strength rounded up the protesters and whisked them away.

Ramya is in the city to attend Krishna Janmashtami event. Her car was accompanied by a police escort vehicle.

Some Morcha activists said their protest against Ramya was in reaction to her alleged comment to a TV channel on Wednesday, where she had called Mangaluru "hell".

After a recent visit to Islamabad as part of a SAARC delegation of young lawmakers, Ramya had reportedly said at a meeting in Mandya, which she represented from 2013 to 2014 in Lok Sabha, "Pakistan is not hell. People there are just like us. They treated us very well."

Her remarks had come as an apparent counter to comments of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who while lashing out at Islamabad for promoting terror, had said last week, "Going to Pakistan is same as going to hell."

The 33-year old multi-lingual actress' comments had triggered a bitter backlash but she stood her ground saying that she would not apologise for her position.

An advocate had filed a complaint in a court at Somwarpet in Kodagu district, seeking action on sedition and other charges against Ramya for "insulting" Indian patriots by her remarks.

Advocate K Vittala Gowda filed the complaint before the Somwarpet Judicial Magistrate First Class court, which admitted it and posted the matter for hearing on August 27.

The complaint has sought a direction to police to book Ramya, an ex-Congress MP, under IPC sections 124(a)(sedition), 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

IMAGE: BJP Yuva Morcha members throws eggs at Ramya's car in Mangaluru. Photograph: PTI