Dilbag Singh takes over as new J&K police chief

Last updated on: September 07, 2018 16:17 IST

IMAGE: Dilbag Singh, left, takes over as the new DGP of Jammu & Kashmir from S P Vaid, right, who was shunted out on Thursday. Photograph: Courtesy @JmuKmrPolice/Twitter

Dilbag Singh took over as the new Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday after his predecessor S P Vaid, caught in a verbal duel with the new state administration, was shunted out and posted as Transport Commissioner Thursday night.

Singh, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service officer from the state, took over as the new police chief at a simple ceremony. He continues to hold the charge of Director-General (Prisons).

Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was unceremoniously removed as police chief late on Thursday night.

It was believed that the reason behind the sudden development was continuous friction over interference in the police work by the state's bureaucracy.

Vaid has been shifted as Transport Commissioner, a post which was held by Saugat Biswas, a 2006-Indian Administrative Service officer.

The post has been upgraded from Additional Secretary to the rank of Secretary. It will be headquartered in Jammu.

Before demitting his office, Vaid expressed satisfaction that he was able to serve the people of the state.

WATCH: Going with a lot of good feelings, says S P Vaid

"I'm thankful to the God that he gave me the opportunity to serve my people and my country. I'm grateful to police, security agencies, and people of state for their support and their faith in me. My best wishes to the new DGP," Vaid said.

"My only concern is the youth which is dying and unnecessary loss of human life. The sooner it ends, the better it would be," he said.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has criticised the timing of changing the state DGP, saying there was no hurry to replace Vaid and the state police could do without having to deal with the confusion of leadership.

The state government removed Vaid as the DGP late on Thursday night and handed over the charge to DG (Prisons) Dilbagh Singh till a permanent appointment is made.

'There was no hurry to replace @spvaid. He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out. @JmuKmrPolice has enough problems without having to deal with confusion of leadership,' Omar wrote on Twitter soon after the government announced Vaid's removal.

'Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won't know if he's going to stay and others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for @JmuKmrPolice,' Omar said.

However, officials in the know said that Singh would continue as the Director General of Police and all necessary formalities including seeking permission from the Union Public Service Commission was being taken.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government approached the Supreme Court on Friday to explain the reason behind appointing an interim DGP in the state without consulting the UPSC as mandated by the apex court in July this year, officials said.

Standing counsel for the state Shoeb Alam mentioned about the application before Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, they said.

The matter is likely to be taken up on Monday.

The Supreme Court had ruled in July that there will be no ad hoc arrangement for the post of police chief in the states.

In its application, the state informed the apex court that Jammu and Kashmir police, which has been fighting militancy for the last three decades, cannot be left headless for a minute and therefore, the decision was taken by the administration on Thursday night, they said.

In July, the top court had taken note of an application filed by the Centre in which it claimed that certain states have been appointing acting police chiefs and then making them permanent just before the date of their superannuation to enable them get the benefit of an additional two-year tenure till the age of 62 years.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud passed slew of directions for appointment of state police chiefs.

"None of the states shall ever conceive of the idea of appointing any person on the post of Director General of Police on acting basis, for there is no concept of acting Director General of Police...," the bench had said.

Chronicling the steps to being taken for appointment of the police chiefs, the apex court had said, "All the states shall send their proposals in anticipation of the vacancies to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) well in time, at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent on the post of Director General of Police."

It said the UPSC shall then prepare a panel as per the earlier directions of the court and intimate it to the states, which in turn shall immediately appoint one of the persons from that list.

"An endeavour has to be made by all concerned to see that the person who was selected and appointed as the DGP continues despite his date of superannuation," the bench said and added that the extended term beyond the date of superannuation should be a reasonable period.