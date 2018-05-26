'Development became vibrant mass movement' in 4 yrs: Modi

May 26, 2018 14:59 IST

BJP president Amit Shah said Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty, and ushered in politics of development.

On the fourth anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday listed its achievements, saying that over the last four years, development had become a 'vibrant mass movement'.

'On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India's transformation,' he wrote on Twitter.

'Over the last four years, development had become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights,' he said.

With the hashtag 'saaf niyat, sahi vikas', Modi also posted a series of charts, graphics and video to underline the achievements of his government.

'I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire government,' he tweeted.

The prime minister stressed that his government would continue to serve the people 'with the same vigour and dedication'.

'For us, it is always India First,' he wrote.

Modi said with complete integrity and the best intent, his government had taken 'futuristic and people-friendly decisions' that were laying the foundations of a new India.

Shah, during a press conference, also listed the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance government on its fourth anniversary, Shah said.

He said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the Line of Control, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism, and ushered politics of development," Shah said.

The BJP president said the government has also resolved the long-pending issue of One Rank One Pension within a year of coming to power.

He also said that several measures such as the constitution of a special investigation team to curb black money were taken by the government. The black money issue was one of the main poll planks of the BJP during the 2014 election campaign.

"Modi dispensation is sensitive and committed towards development of villages," Shah said, noting that while focusing on the rural areas, due emphasis was also given to urban areas.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said aspirational India will reject the 'anarchist' formation of 'disparate political parties' which are promising to come together to fight the BJP in the next general elections.

He said the political agenda for the debate this year appropriately will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus an 'anarchist combination' of such parties.

'A group of disparate political parties are promising to come together. Some of their leaders are temperamental, the others occasionally change ideological positions. With many of them, such as TMC (Trinamool Congress), DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), TDP (Telugu Desam Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and the JD-S (Janata Dal-Secular), the BJP has had an opportunity to share power. They frequently change political positions,' Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

Aspirational societies with vibrant democracies do not invite anarchy, the minister said, adding that a strong nation and the requirements of good governance abhor anarchy.

Several opposition parties including the Congress are trying to forge an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi has given 'scam-free' government and his fifth year will focus on consolidation of policies and programmes, he wrote.

'Good governance and good economics have been blended with good politics. The result of this has been that the BJP is more confident, its geographical base has become much bigger, its social base has expanded and its winnability has hugely increased,' he said.

Attacking Congress, Jaitley said the party 'is in desperation without the perks of office'.

'From the dominant party of Indian politics, it is moving towards the 'fringe', its political positions are not of a mainstream party but one usually adopted by 'fringe' organisations. Fringe organisations can never hope to come in power,' the minister's Facebook post noted.

'Its best hope lies in becoming a supporter of regional political parties. State level regional political parties have realised that the marginalised Congress can at best be either a junior partner or a marginal supporter,' he said.