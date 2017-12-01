Delhi hospital declares newborn 'dead', found alive later

December 01, 2017 18:10 IST

In a shocking incident, premature twins were allegedly declared dead by an upscale private hospital in the national capital and were handed in a polythene bag to their parents who realised that one of them was alive only when they were on way to perform the last rites.

The twins were born on Thursday morning to a woman at Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh. She was brought to the hospital from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar.

The family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“Yesterday, we received a call at Shalimar Bagh Police Station. The callers said one Varsha, wife of Ashish, was referred to the Max Hospital from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar on account of possibility of premature delivery.

“She was admitted there on November 28. The doctors had told the family that she was serious and the chances of survival of the twins were slim, as she was six months pregnant,” police said.

Varsha had given birth to a boy and a girl. The family was later informed that the twins were stillborn and handed over to the family, they said.

The crestfallen family was handed the babies in a polythene bag and they were on way to a crematorium to perform their last rites, when the father saw the boy moving.

“We tore the packet, there were 2-3 clothes and polythene bags. The kid was still breathing. We rushed the baby to a nearby nursing home in Pitampura,” the father said.

The Max Hospital in a statement on Friday said, “It has been brought to our attention that a premature (22 weeks), newborn baby who is reported to be on life support at a nursing home was unfortunately handed over without any sign of life by Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

“This baby was one of the twins delivered on November 30 morning. The other baby was stillborn. We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident,” it said.

The statement said a detailed enquiry was initiated, pending which, the concerned doctor was asked to proceed on leave immediately and they were in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the needed support.

Meanwhile, the Centre directed the Delhi government to immediately look into the incident.

“It is very unfortunate. I have directed the Delhi government to look into the matter and take necessary action,” Health Minister JP Nadda said.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a preliminary report within three days.

“An inquiry regarding the said incident is to be initiated and a preliminary report is to be submitted within 72 hours and a final report within a week,” a Delhi government order said.