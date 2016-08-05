rediff.com

Dalit dies in police custody in Kanpur, 12 cops suspended

August 05, 2016 08:30 IST

A 26-year-old Dalit man died in police custody under suspicious circumstances in Kanpur following which 12 police personnel have been suspended.

Kamal Valmiki, a resident of Shiv Katra village, was found dead at Ahirwan police station on Thursday afternoon after he was picked up along with another man, Raju Mistri, on Wednesday in a case of looting.

Police called the family of Mistri to identify the body, which was later claimed by Kamal’s family.

The family members of the deceased filed an FIR against the station in-charge and other police personnel for beating Kamal to death. However, police claimed he had committed suicide and sent the body for post-mortem.

“Twelve police personnel, including the station in-charge Yogendra Singh, have been suspended and strict action will be taken against them if found guilty,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, Shalabh Mathur said

The members of Valmiki community blocked the Kanpur-Lucknow highway and threw stones at the police station following which senior police officials reached there to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Raju Mistri has been reported missing.

 

