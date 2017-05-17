Dad, please pay for my treatment: Girl pleads before dying

May 17, 2017 12:15 IST

A heart-wrenching video of a girl begging her father to save her life by providing for her Cancer treatment, has taken the nation by storm, after she lost her life to the terminal illness.

In the video, a 13-year old girl named Sai Sri was seen begging her father to sell their house for her treatment, who was suffering from bone marrow cancer.

Sai Sri sent a heartbreaking Whatsapp message to her father. The video message has now gone viral.

Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house.

Unbelievably, the father allegedly sent goons with the help of Telugu Desam Party MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to settle the issue.

The police even refused to file complaint against the goons send by Shiv Kumar, as they were reportedly supported by the MLA.

"We have filed a petition in Human Rights Commission regarding the case. We have appealed to initiate action,” Achyuta Rao, president, Balala Hakkula Sangham, a child rights NGO, said.

Taking note of the situation that the father didn't spend the money even though he could afford it, the State Human Rights Commission ordered the Vijayawada commissioner of police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

With the video having gone viral across the nation now, a cry of outrage is spreading over the father's shocking insensitivity and apathy towards his own child.

"The girl’s father Shivakumar is a known rowdy and is a close aide of local TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. When the mother tried to sell the house which was in Sai Sri’s name to meet the medical expenses, Shivakumar and the MLA stopped her,” Achyuta Rao said.

According to media reports, Sai Sri’s mother had gone to police with a complaint that some ‘goons’ sent by the MLA have barged into her house and are living there, intimidating her against selling the house.

She also said that the girl’s father asked her not to sell the house and promised to bear her medical expenses. But he did not do so.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, meanwhile, has said that the opposition is politicising the issue by bringing his name into it.

‘Unfortunate to hear the sad demise of Saisri. I’ve clarified about no affiliation of this incident to media (sic),’ he tweeted.