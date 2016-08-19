Curfew in Kashmir stretches to 42nd day; ambulance driver latest casualty

August 19, 2016 12:15 IST

Curfew was on Friday extended to several places in Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the call for a march to Aripthan area of Budgam district given by separatists against the death of four civilians in clashes between Central Reserve Police Force and protesters on August 16.

Additionally, an ambulance driver was shot at and injured allegedly by security forces in Safakadal area of downtown Srinagar while he was ferrying a patient from Ganderbal district to SMHS hospital.

The driver Ghulam Ahmad Sofi was shot with a pellet gun at Safakadal crossing, a police official said.

He was on his way to SMHS hospital with a patient from Kangan area of Ganderbal district, the official said.

He said Sofi, even after being shot in the arm, drove the ambulance to the hospital where he was also later admitted for treatment.

“Curfew has been extended to many towns including Aripathan and Magam areas in Budgam district to maintain law and order,” a police official said.

Normal life remained paralysed for the 42nd day in the Valley which has been rocked by violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

Curfew also remained in force in entire Srinagar district, Anantnag town, Pampore town, Shopian town, Khanpora in Baramulla, Ganderbal town and Kaloosa in Bandipora district on Friday, the official said.

Restrictions on the movement of the people were in force in rest of the Valley.

The separatist camp, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has extended the agitation till August 25. They had called for a march to Aripthan area of Budgam on Friday.

Schools, colleges and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off roads. The attendance in government offices was thin. Mobile internet and telephony services also remained suspended.

As many as 64 persons including two police personnel have been killed and several thousand others injured in the clashes that began on July 9.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com