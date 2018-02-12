CRPF foils terrorists' attempt to enter base, 1 jawan injured

Last updated on: February 12, 2018 11:31 IST

An attempt by terrorists to strike a Central Reserve Police Force camp was foiled early on Monday in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, an official said.

“The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire as well,” a spokesman of the CRPF said.

The terrorists fled from the spot, the spokesman said.

The terrorists have taken shelter in a house which has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the terrorists do not escape. One jawan has been injured in the gun battle that has broken out after the foiled attempt.

The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers.

-- With inputs from Agencies

Photograph: PTI Photo