Crowds, posters and tears: Emotions run high at AIADMK's meet

December 29, 2016 18:22 IST

Rediff.com’s A Ganesh Nadar captures the mood and scenes from outside the hall in Vaanagaram where Sasikala was appointed as the new party chief.

IMAGE: Posters of Jayalalithaa dotted the roads leading to the marriage hall where the AIADMK members were to meet. Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com

Politics moved from Chennai to the outskirts of the city, Vaanagaram, on Thursday when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam passed a resolution appointing VK Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa, as general secretary of the party.

Roads leading to the marriage hall in Vaanagaram where the general council met were dotted with posters of Jayalalithaa and people thronged the area in large numbers to commemorate their ‘Amma’s memory one more time. Clamouring for space, some of the people standing outside the hall had even climbed on to the terrace of a neighbouring building.

Books carrying the resolutions which were to be passed in the meet were also being handed out to the crowds.

Police presence around the hall was very tight with officials attempting to ensure that people steered away from the road that led to the marriage hall where the AIADMK members met.

IMAGE: AIADMK treasurer and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with E Madusudanan, Lok Sabha Deputy Leader M Thambidurai and other senior leaders at the party's general council meeting. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Inside the venue, around 2,700 general body members sat through the proceedings during which 14 resolutions, including ones to confer Jayalalithaa with the Magsaysay Award and the Nobel Peace prize, were passed.

When asked about the presence of the members, an old party member told this correspondent that usually these meets would see around 5,000 members being present, but this time, the number had been reduced to ensure that people who did not like Sasikala were kept out.

As soon as the meet was over, Chief Minister O Paneerselvam made his way to Poes Garden where Sasikala continues to live in Jayalalithaa’s home.

Jaya TV, which was displaying the proceedings live, showed Chinnamma breaking down in tears as she accepted the general body’s resolution, which was handed over to her by the CM.

Whether she was weeping for her dear departed friend, the party or the people of Tamil Nadu, only time will tell.