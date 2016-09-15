Cracks in PDP: MP Tariq Karra resigns from party

Last updated on: September 15, 2016 21:06 IST

The Peoples Democratic Party, which is struggling to contain the over two-month-long unrest in Kashmir, on Thursday suffered a jolt when its founding member Tariq Hameed Karra quit the ruling party and his Lok Sabha seat as well, protesting against "brutal policies" of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and "complete surrender" of the state government before it.

Karra, who was elected from Srinagar parliamentary constituency in 2014 on PDP ticket, also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, the 61-year-old MP said he has decided to disassociate himself from the primary membership of the PDP and from the membership of the Parliament.

He said he would be submitting his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's office on Friday after which he would be deciding on the future course of action.

"The decision was tough as I have invested my youth in my party. I was opposing the alliance for last 16 months and I say it with pain that I have failed," he said, adding that he was not resigning out of any "compulsion or convenience but because of conviction".

Karra alleged that Modi has pushed the country towards Hinduisation and turned "Incredible India into Intolerant India".

"The prime minister has pushed the country towards Hinduisation and by doing so undermined Indian nationalism which has liberal space and place for diversity built into it.

"Though he couldn't convert his jingoistic promises made during general elections even to the people of Ladakh and Jammu into reality, one must give devil his due for converting highly publicised Incredible India into Intolerant India," he said.

The MP, who was once tipped to head the Jammu and Kashmir government with support of the Congress when political stalemate had dogged the state after the death of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in January this year, alleged that the Central and state governments policies of "unabated genocide", continued denial of the dangerous ground realities, insensitive and adhoc approach towards Kashmir issue led to his resignation.

He also said a blatant policy of dealing with Kashmiris by way of "oppressive, repressive and suppressive measures" adopted by the state and Centre were the other reasons for his resignation.

"My heart is bleeding and my soul is crying for the people of my homeland. My conscience cannot take it any longer," Karra said.

He said the PDP was floated in 1999 to safeguard lives, property, honour, dignity, self respect and political aspirations of the people. "But today, in the present tragic circumstances, (PDP) made a U-turn and treated its subjects much worst than the Nazi forces. I feel still continuing with them would be equally subscribing to the administratively inhuman and politically unethical blunders."

He said the PDP was formed to act as buffer between the Centre and the state. "The launch of this new political dispensation was on the premise as facilitators rather than collaborators or obstructionists for the permanent, peaceful and everlasting resolution of Kashmir issue."

"I was forcefully consistent on it so that the PDP buffer character would be saved which had blood and sweat of thousands of dedicated and selfless workers in it," Karra said defending his decision to resign after 69-days of unrest in Kashmir in which nearly 80 people have been killed and thousands of others have been injured.