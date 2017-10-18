Court blocks latest version of Trump's travel ban

October 18, 2017 08:31 IST

A federal court in Hawaii on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, a day before it was set to take effect.

This is in the series of legal setbacks for the President's immigration agenda.

After courts rejected his earlier attempts to impose sweeping restrictions on refugees and travelers from Muslim-majority countries, Trump in September unveiled a new executive order indefinitely banning travelers from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, and North Korea.

Judge Derrick Watson said the travel ban -- Trump's third version of the policy -- 'plainly discriminates based on nationality', reports CNN.

The CNN quoted Watson as saying in his order that 'The President's executive order suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor: it lacks sufficient findings that the entry of more than 150 million nationals from six specified countries would be 'detrimental to the interests of the United States'.

Executive Order 13769, titled Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States, commonly known as the travel ban, was an executive order issued by Trump.

Immediately, there were numerous protests and legal challenges, with some calling it a 'Muslim ban' due to the fact that six of the affected countries had a Muslim majority.

Photograph: Reuters