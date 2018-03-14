Counting of votes begins for crucial UP, Bihar bypolls

March 14, 2018 09:09 IST

Counting of votes for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections began on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

The results are expected to be declared by afternoon, an Election Commission (EC) official said.

Counting for Araria Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar also began on Wednesday morning.

10 nominees were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur.

The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Mohd Taslimuddin.

The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014.

According to the Election Commission, there are 19.61 lakh voters in the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has 19.49 lakh voters.

The bypolls in UP were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively, following their election to the state legislative council.

Termed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a 'rehearsal' for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypolls saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

The saffron party had fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP had fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur.

The Congress had nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur.

Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor, Yogi Avaidyanath.

Phulpur, once represented by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Maurya won the seat.

The bypoll in Araria is being viewed as a test for the ruling Janata Dal-United-BJP combine as well as the opposition RJD-Congress alliance, ahead of the big battle in the general elections due next year.

With inputs from ANI.

IMAGE: Women display their voter ID cards at a polling booth for Phulpur bypoll in Allahabad on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo