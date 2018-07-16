Cop killed, another hurt in attack by terrorists on ex-MLA

rediff.com

July 16, 2018

A policeman was killed and another injured on Monday as terrorists attacked the vehicle of a former legislator in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

 

Terrorists fired upon ex-MLA Mohiudin Mir's vehicle near Murran in south Kashmir, a police official said.

National Conference leader Mir, a former MLA from Rajpora, was on his way to Pulwama from Srinagar, the official said.

A constable, Mudassir Ahmed, was killed and another injured in the attack, he added.

The two constables were deployed on the politician's personal security, the official said.

