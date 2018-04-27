Cong's Karnataka polls manifesto promises 1 crore jobs

April 27, 2018 13:33 IST

The party president said the manifesto was the ‘voice of the people of Karnataka’.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party’s election manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls that promises creation of one crore jobs over five years.

Gandhi described the manifesto as the “voice of the people of Karnataka” and not a document prepared by “three or four people in a closed room”.

He also took potshots at Narendra Modi, saying while the prime minister likes to tell people his “mann ki baat”, this manifesto contained the “mann ki baat” of the people of Karnataka.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi said the manifesto that the saffron party will release would not be for the people of Karnataka and reflect the views of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Congress president claimed the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power.

Elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for May 12.

Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter