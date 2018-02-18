rediff.com

Congress MLA's son allegedly thrashes man, suspended from party

February 18, 2018 14:43 IST

Bengaluru District Youth Congress general secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been suspended from the party for six years for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru’s UB City.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwara said, “Mohammed Haris Nalapad suspended from the party for six years.”

Earlier in the day, a FIR was registered against Haris Nalapad and 10 others.

 

The accused allegedly threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are.

Mohammed Nalpad is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris.

Image: Mohammed Haris Nalapad is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris. Photograph: Mohammed Haris Nalapad/Facebook

Source: ANI
