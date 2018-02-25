Compare 48-year rule of one family with NDA's 48 months: Modi

February 25, 2018 18:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress saying that one family had ruled the country for over four decades and asked the people to compare the dynasty-led governments with the "development-oriented" National Democratic Alliance.

"One family either directly or indirectly ruled the country for 48 years," he told a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry, referring to the governments of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

On the other hand, he said, there was the NDA government which will complete 48 months this May.

Intellectuals can debate the difference between what was achieved during the Congress regimes and the BJP-led NDA, he said.

Targeting the Congress government in Puducherry, he said the union territory had poor infrastructure and was a victim of "Congress culture".

Modi asserted that the BJP would win the coming assembly elections in Karnataka and other states, and said the Congress would be left with only the V Narayanasamy government in Puducherry.

He did not refer to the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab.

"I want to congratulate the Chief Minister of Puducherry because the Congress is going to exhibit him as a specimen after June," he said predicting the defeat of the Congress in the other states.

He claimed Puducherry had poor infrastructure and sectors such as transport and cooperation were in a shambles.

"The Congress has failed on all fronts in Puducherry," he said.

Earlier, Modi visited Sri Aurobindo Ashram and paid homage to its founder Sri Aurobindo.

He then left for Auroville (City of Dawn) International Township situated in neighbouring Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu where he participated in its golden jubilee celebrations.

He said that India has been the spiritual destination for the world for ages and always allowed mutual respect and coexistence of different religions and culture.

Several of the world's great religions were born in the country and they motivated people from all walks of life to take a spiritual path, he said at the international township, around 6 km from Puducherry.

The township was envisioned by Mirra Alfassa, a spiritual collaborator of Aurobindo and the 'Mother' of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

The prime minister said that as observed by the Mother, Auroville has become a universal town to realise human unity and the large gathering today reflects the idea.

He said for ages India has been a spiritual destination for the world.

"Many of the world's great religions were born here. They motivate people from all walks of life to take a spiritual path...," Modi said.

"Aurobindo's vision of India's spiritual leadership continues to inspire us even today, indeed Auroville is a manifestation of that vision," he said.

Over the last five decades Auroville has emerged as a hub of social cultural, educational, economical, and spiritual innovation, the prime minister said.

It has brought together men and women, young and old from across boundaries and identities under the charter handwritten by the "divine Mother" herself, he said.

"It belongs to all the humanity and is a reflection of our ancient credo 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' the world is one family," he added.

Noting that Auroville was inaugurated in 1968 with delegates from 124 nations in attendance, Modi said that he learnt that today it had 2,400 residents from 49 countries.

The prime minister was given a standing ovation at the end his address, which he responded to with repeated bows.