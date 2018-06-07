rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxal in Jharkhand

CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxal in Jharkhand

June 07, 2018 11:22 IST

A CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) commando of the Central Reserve Force was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.

 

A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said.

The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from the state capital Ranchi.

Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, they said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Jharkhand Police, Saraikela Kharsawan, Central Reserve Force, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Dalbhaga-Arki
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use