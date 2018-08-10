Class 2 student raped in Delhi school

August 10, 2018 16:18 IST

A class two student of a New Delhi Municipal Council school in the upscale Gole Market area in New Delhi was allegedly raped by an electrician in the institute's premises, police said on Friday.

The girl was leaving school on Wednesday when the accused, Ram Asre (37) allegedly took her to a pump room in the school premises and forced himself on her, they said.

He also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, the police said.

Upon reaching home, the girl's mother found her bleeding from private parts and took her to a hospital where the doctors informed them that she had been sexually assaulted.

Her parents approached the police on Thursday, following which a case was registered and the accused arrested, the police said, adding Asre has been working in the school for over a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against him, they said.

A representative from the school said the victim's parents came to them at 10 am on Thursday to inform them about the incident, and claimed that the accused was not employed with their school.

"From what we know, the incident occurred after 1:30 pm, when the school gets over. Our school employee not involved in it. Investigation is underway and the child is doing fine. We have been in regular contact with the parents of the victim," she said.

The parents of other students have been called for a counselling session on Monday to assure them of their child's safety.

Another employee of the school said CCTV cameras were installed in the school premises and four security guards are always posted at the school gate since it is a girls' school.

A number of parents staged a protest outside the school and raised questions about the safety of their children inside the institute.

"What is the surety of our child's safety in the school premises? The principal has been on leave for a week. Shouldn't the teachers and vice-principal show more accountability?" a parent said.

Another parent said strict security measures in place for parents to enter the school premises, and asked whether the same measures were in place for others.

While NDMC officials said they are looking into the issue, Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted that she was going to issue a notice to the Delhi Police and the school asking whether there were adequate safety measures in place inside the school.

She tweeted, "6 year old girl raped in a school in Delhi. Strongest action should be taken against culprit who should be hanged within 6 months under the new law. DCW is issuing notice to Delhi Police and school authority - to ascertain safety measures implemented in the school. (sic)"

According to Delhi Police data, more than two children were raped in the national capital every day in the first four months of this year.

Till April 30, 282 cases of child rape were reported as opposed to 278 last year during the same period. Last year, 894 such cases were reported, the data stated.

In September last year, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara, following which he was arrested.