Censor Board snips bra scene from 'Baar Baar Dekho'

August 29, 2016 20:15 IST

The Censor Board is back in the news for suggesting three cuts in the upcoming Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

According to reports, the board has objected to a shot of bra and a scene with reference to the adult comic series ‘Savita Bhabhi’.

When contacted, Anurag Srivastav, CEO, Central Board of Film Certification, confirmed that board has suggested cuts but said it was part of the normal certification process.

“We have suggested three-four cuts for this film. We can’t reveal what cuts and objections we have raised. Any film that violates the guidelines are given cuts. It’s normal,” Srivastav said.

The Nitya Mehra-directed film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and is scheduled to release on September 9.

The romantic-comedy is scheduled to clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Freaky Ali’ on September 9.

The Censor Board had faced a lot of controversy for suggesting arbitrary cuts to movies.

Films like ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Jai Gangaajal’, ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ have had a run in with the board and its chief Pahlaj Nihalani.