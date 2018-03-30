CBSE leak: Coaching teachers, students grilled; Google's reply sought

March 30, 2018 12:50 IST

The Delhi Police on Friday interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centres, in connection with the Central Board of Secondary Education paper leak case.

Over a dozen mobile phones belonging to these people have also been seized by the police.

Crime Branch has also sought a reply from Google about the email that was sent to the CBSE chairperson.

A mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail id with images of handwritten questions papers.

Meanwhile, scores of students on Friday staged a protest outside the CBSE office in Delhi against the paper leak.

Raising slogans against the board, the agitating students said that they are 'suffering because of CBSE's mistakes'.

"The CBSE is at fault, they were not able to keep the paper safe. Why do we have to suffer due to this?" said a student.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police took a teacher of a private coaching centre into their custody and interrogated him in connection with the paper leak.

The papers of the economics exam of Class XII, held on March 26 and mathematics exam of Class X, held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

Soon after this, CBSE announced re-examination and a police investigation into the matter.

IMAGE: Students of Class 10 and 12 raise slogans in protest against the CBSE paper leak, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo