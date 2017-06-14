'Cash for Vote' sting rocks Tamil Nadu assembly

June 14, 2017 14:33 IST

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes leading to en masse eviction of opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members after they tried to raise the issue of alleged horse trading of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs ahead of the February 18 trust vote sought by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Speaker P Dhanapal ruled that the issue was sub-judice and cannot be discussed and ordered the eviction of the DMK MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin, as they insisted on raising it.

After their eviction, Stalin and other DMK MLAs blocked roads outside the state secretariat housing the assembly premises.

Stalin and other MLAS were detained by police.

Earlier, Dhanapal pointed out that the issue was sub-judice as DMK's petition challenging the trust vote, won by the Palaniswami Ministry, was pending in the Madras high court.

He also referred to the DMK on Tuesday making an urgent mention about the sting operation by a TV channel which had aired a video footage, purportedly showing an AIADMK MLA making some claims of pay-offs to ruling party MLAs ahead of the trust vote.

However, the DMK members remained on their feet and raised slogans in support of their demand for a discussion on the issue.

The Speaker stuck to his stand that the issue cannot be raised and cited precedents from 2011 when similar matters were not allowed on the ground of sub-judice.

He also said that the MLA S S Saravanan of Madurai South and a member of the OPS camp have clarified on the matter.