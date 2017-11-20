Build Ram temple in Ayodhya, mosque in Lucknow: Shia Waqf Board

November 20, 2017 13:11 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has come up with a proposal wherein they suggested to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayidhya and a mosque in Lucknow.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi said that they have come up with the proposal following discussions with different stakeholders.

"After discussions with different parties we have prepared a proposal in which a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and a mosque can be built in Lucknow," he told ANI.

He further said that this solution would ensure peace and brotherhood in the country.

Rizvi along with some Mahantas from Ayodhya will also approach the Supreme Court before December 5 with a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

He recently met several Mahantas, including Mahanta Dharamdas and Mahanta Sureshdas in Ayodhya, for mutual agreement in the long-standing dispute.

The Shia Waqf Board had earlier proposed to the apex court that a temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque be located nearby in a Muslim-dominated area.

Various attempts have been made by all the stakeholders till now to resolve the matter amicably but all went in vain.

Earlier, the top court had also suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute.

The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babar in 1528.

The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.