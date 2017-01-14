BSF troops foil infiltration bid in Samba; arms cache seized in Pooch

The Border Security Force troops on Friday night foiled an infiltration bid of terrorists along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"This (Friday) evening at about 9 pm, a group of 4-6 terrorists approached from Pakistani side, taking advantage of undulating ground of Tarna Nala along the IB in Samba sector," a senior BSF officer said.
They started firing with automatic weapons on BSF troops deployed at check points, he said, adding that alert troops retaliated effectively and forced them to retreat.
A suspected body is believed to be lying ahead of the fence.
Meanwhile in Pooch, Army and Special Operations Group of Police on Friday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including four weapons and as many mortar bombs.
A party of 16 Rastriya Rifles of army and SOG conducted a search operation in general area in Chamrer forest in Surankote belt of Poonch district, an army officer said.
During the search, the troops busted a natural hideout in which a large cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores was recovered, he said.
The recovery includes two AK 56 Rifles, two RPGs, two 9 mm pistols, 302 rounds and 10 magazines of AK 56, four Chinese hand grenades, three rounds and two magazines of 9 mm pistol, 88 rounds of Light Machine Gun, twelve rounds of sniper rifle, three anti-tank rifle grenades and four mortar bombs, he said.
The complete area has been sanitised and is being continuously monitored, he added.
This was part of a number of intensive search operations which have been launched over the last 4-5 days in the areas of Rajouri, Surankot, Mendhar, Mandi, Thanamandi and in the upper reaches of the hills and forest to track down terrorists.
IMAGE: Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from a hideout in Poonch. Photograph: ANI
