Book by FBI chief fired by Trump to hit stores in April

James Comey, who was abruptly removed as Federal Bureau of Investigation chief by United States President Donald Trump last year, will share unheard stories from his career in a book this April.

In “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership”, Comey will “explore what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions”, according to Pan Macmillan, which has acquired the publishing rights in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth excluding Canada.

“Using examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of the American government, Comey will share yet-unheard anecdotes from his long and distinguished career,” it said.

Jeremy Trevathan, Publisher at Pan Macmillan UK, said about the acquisition, “This is an extraordinary look at what leadership under pressure, in the highest of public offices, means from the point of view of someone who has experienced the best and the worst aspects of both.

“Each chapter reads like a scene from the West Wing, except this is for real. It's unusual and riveting to read a book that takes you inside key moments of recent history in such detail.”

“A Higher Loyalty” will be published in the UK on April 17, the same day Flatiron will publish the book in the US.

Comey served as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017, appointed to the post by Barack Obama.

He previously served as US Attorney for New York, and the United States Deputy Attorney General in the administration of President George W Bush.

From prosecuting the mafia and Martha Stewart to helping change Bush administration policies on torture and electronic surveillance to overseeing the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation as well as ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Comey has been involved in some of the most consequential cases and policies of recent history.

Trump fired him on May 10, 2017, abruptly removing the top sleuth overseeing a criminal probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election that was won by the real estate mogul.

“You are hereby terminated and removed from the office, effective immediately,” Trump said in a letter to Comey.

Trump explained his bombshell announcement by citing Comey’s handling of the investigation by America’s leading law enforcement agency into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was the secretary of state.

The move came days after Comey testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s meddling into the US elections and a possible collusion between Trump campaign and Moscow.