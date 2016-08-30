Blast at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan; 1 dead, 3 wounded

Last updated on: August 30, 2016 11:52 IST

A car has exploded after ramming the gates of the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, with at least one person killed and three others injured on Tuesday.

The car exploded near the embassy in Bishkek, killing its driver and wounding three people, the health ministry said, reports the Guardian.

Kyrgyz security officials quoted by the local AKIpress news agency described the blast as a terrorist attack.

The news agency also quoted the chief of security at the Chinese embassy as saying that no staff there had been injured.

Employees from the Chinese and nearby American embassy were evacuated.

Kyrgyz security officials are at the scene conducting an investigation.

Photograph: Twitter