BJP will win 125-130 seats: Yeddyurappa

Last updated on: May 13, 2018 13:37 IST

IMAGE: BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa shows victory sign during a press conference, a day after polling for Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that his party would register resounding victory in the state and decimate the Congress with an overwhelming majority.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that there is a strong wave in favour of his party.

"I have seen the exit polls . The BJP will win more than 125-130 seats. Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and JD-S (Janata Dal-Secular) will not cross 24-25 seats. There is a silent and strong wave in favour of the BJP and public anger against (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah and the Congress," he said.

"This will be known when the results would be declared on Tuesday. The BJP will form the government with an absolute majority, while Congress will exit from Karnataka," he added.

When asked about Siddaramaiah's advice on not believing the exit polls, Yeddyurappa said, "I am not saying this. The Congress knows that it will lose. There is no question of a hung assembly. I am confident that the BJP will form the government."

The BJP leader, while reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on calling him 'mentally disturbed' added that the former was making such statements because he would lose both the Chamundeshwari and Badami seats.

Responding to Yeddyurappa's previous statement that he would form government in the state on May 17, Siddaramaiah quipped on Saturday, "He's mentally disturbed now."

Asked about the possible formation of the BJP government in the state, Yeddyurappa further said, "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is in touch with me and (BJP president) Amit Shah. Everybody is confident of winning with an absolute majority. We are 100 per cent sure of forming the government on May 17."