BJP will use its Brahmastra in Bihar: Yogi Adityanath

May 19, 2017 17:24 IST

BJP president Amit Shah will use the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to champion the Hindu cause and challenge the mahagathbandhan in the state. MI Khan reports

Not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not BJP president Amit Shah.

On May 27, it will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will step into Bihar and challenge the Nitish-Lalu order in the state.

“Yogi Adityanath will address a mega rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna to mark three years of the BJP-led NDA government of Narendra Modi. He will challenge Lalu–Nitish in his own firebrand style in their stronghold,” Prem Kumar, the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, told Rediff.com.



He said that Adityanath’s Jan Sabha (rally) will break all previous records of big rallies in Patna. ”He is a craze among people in Bihar. They want to listen to him, catch a glimpse of him. We expect more than 10 lakh people to gather for his rally.”



Adityanath’s rally comes just ahead of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will also hold a mega rally on August 27.

Lalu’s rally is expected to be a show of strength for non-BJP parties at the national level, before the 2019 general elections.



Lalu has already invited Congress President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP Supremo Mayawati, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He is also likely to invite Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik (Biju Janata Dal) and DMK leader MK Stalin and Left parties for the rally.



According to BJP leaders in Patna, after the party’s shocking defeat in the Bihar assembly elections in 2015, BJP president Amit Shah will use the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to champion the Hindu cause and challenge the mahagathbandhan in the state

Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini has already announced its plan last month to enroll 10 lakh of Hindu youths in Bihar to strengthen its organisation and set up branches in all the 38 districts in Bihar to ensure their goal of a Hindu rashtra (state).



The outfit’s leaders in Bihar have demanded the Grand Alliance (RJD-JDU-Congress alliance) set up anti-Romeo squads and take action against slaughter houses much like the Uttar Pradesh government.



Cow protection is one of the main objectives of the Vahini and the organisation is strong in the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar. A BJP youth leader told Rediff.com that Yogi Adityanath's style of championing the cause of Hindus is more powerful than both Modi and Shah. "Yogi Adityanath is the new face of Hinduvta in UP as well as in Bihar,” he said.