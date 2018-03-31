BJP leaders attend Dalai Lama's event

rediff.com

March 31, 2018 16:19 IST

Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma and the Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday attended the ‘Thank You India’ event in Dharamshala, organised to mark 60 years of The Dalai Lama’s exile.

The year-long event has been planned by Central Tibet administration.

 

This comes after the Centre recently issued an advisory asking leaders and government functionaries to avoid attending functions organised by Tibetans living in India in exile.

The decision was taken in a bid to restore peace between India and China.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile since 1959.

Source: ANI
