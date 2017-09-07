Bihar journalist shot at by bike-borne attackers

September 07, 2017 20:01 IST

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot at a journalist of a leading Hindi newspaper and robbed Rs 1 lakh in cash from him in Bihar's Arwal district.

The attack on the scribe came close on the heels of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh at Bengaluru.

Arwal Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Mishra said two gunmen waylaid Pankaj Mishra of Rashtriya Sahara newspaper at a place of Banshi block when he was returning after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from bank.

They fired twice and the journalist collapsed on the road following which they fled with the money.

Pankaj Mishra was first taken to a primary health centre from where he was shifted to Arwal Sadar hospital. He was then moved Patna Medical College and Hospital, the SP said.

He said one of the two assailants was arrested and search is on for the second one.

The SP said the journalist is out of danger as per medical reports.

IMAGE: Citizens protest journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder in Bengaluru, September 6, 2017. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo