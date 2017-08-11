Bihar IAS officer found dead on rail tracks in Ghaziabad, suicide note recovered

Last updated on: August 11, 2017 12:14 IST

A senior Indian Administrative Services officer from Bihar was found dead near the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, with police recovering a purported suicide note from the spot.

Mukesh Pandey, the district magistrate of Bihar's Buxar district, was found dead on Thursday night.

His body was found from the rail tracks about 1 km from the Ghaziabad railway station, police said, adding a purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of the IAS officer.

"He was a capable administrator and a sensitive officer. May god bless his soul," he said in a tweet.

In the purported note, Pandey, a 2012-batch IAS officer, said he was fed up with his life and has lost his "belief in human existence".

"I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi...by jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief in human existence has gone. My detailed suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me," said the note, according to Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh.

Singh said it was not immediately known at what time or how Pandey allegedly committed suicide.

The post-mortem would be conducted on Friday.

Officials of the Government Railway Police, who reached the spot, near Kotgaon, said prime facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

A senior Delhi Police official said that police received information from his friends that Pandey would commit suicide and had gone to a west Delhi mall.

A police team was immediately rushed to the mall but it could not trace him.

After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that he was leaving the mall and going towards the nearby metro station, the official said, adding on analysis of CCTV footage there, he could not be traced.

Later, Delhi Police learnt that he had allegedly committed suicide, the official said.