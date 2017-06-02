Bihar Class XII topper arrested for fraud

June 02, 2017 23:51 IST

It is also revealed that Ganesh is 42-years-old and has two kids, reports M I Khan from Patna.

Bihar's Class XII Arts topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested on Friday after the Bihar School Examination Board cancelled his result.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore told newspersons in Patna that the board has cancelled the result of Ganesh and an FIR has been lodged against him.

Kishore said the preliminary investigation revealed that Ganesh has not mentioned his real age in the examination form and used fake birth certificate.

“Ganesh has cheated the board and used forged birth certificate. His real age is 42 but he has mentioned 24 years in the examination form. Ganesh is also father of two children,” Kishore said.

Ganesh Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream, stumbled over queries posed by the media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals.

Kumar in an interview to a TV news channel said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as 'Maithili Kokila', a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.

The state's board examination result and its toppers were mired in controversies last years too.

After the last year's results were announced, Class XII topper Ruby Rai hit the headlines when she said she had studied 'prodigal science'-- rather than political science -- and that the subject was about cooking.

A whopping 64 per cent of students have failed to clear the board exams this year.

Several science stream students told the media they appeared in JEE Advance, conducted for admission into IITs, but scored as low as 1, 2 or 4 in subjects like physics and maths in the board exams.

With inputs from PTI